Government plans to increase state budget revenues by 150.3 billion AMD in 2018

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Under the 2018-2020 state medium-term expenditure program in the case of over 7% GDP growth in 2018 it is planned to increase the volume of state budget entries by over 150.3 billion AMD, reports Armenpress.

In the second quarter of the current year the Government, taking into account the economic developments, plans to increase the state budget revenues by 50 billion AMD. At the same time 8.7% growth in terms of volume of state budget revenues is predicted for 2019, and 9.0% for 2020.

It is expected that in 2017, as well as in the medium-term the trends of investments growth will accelerate in connection with the high growth rates of investments in public sector which will lead to increase of investments in the private sector. It is expected that the capital investments in 2017 will increase by 5.6%. With a 7.8% increase in public investments and investment activeness in real sector 5% growth in private investments is expected.