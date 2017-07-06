‘We plan to have ambitious growth of own revenues’, says PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government plans to have an ambitious growth of own revenues in 2017-2022, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“We expect quite ambitious growth of own revenues, a very tough expenditures management”, he said.

The PM tasked the Cabinet members to direct the savings for programs ensuing economic growth. “We set up quite difficult performance indicators over taxes-GDP ratio, stability of our foreign debt, we all need to carry out a maximally coordinated work towards the deficit”, the PM stated.

The Government has approved the 2018-2020 state medium-term expenditure program. The program will serve basis for the development of the 2018 state budget draft.