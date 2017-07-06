LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-17

LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.29% to $1919.00, copper price down by 0.45% to $5848.50, lead price down by 1.13% to $2267.00, nickel price down by 0.55% to $9120.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19950.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $2768.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.