LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-17
LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.29% to $1919.00, copper price down by 0.45% to $5848.50, lead price down by 1.13% to $2267.00, nickel price down by 0.55% to $9120.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19950.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $2768.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:07 European stocks - 05-07-17
- 09:05 US stocks - 05-07-17
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-17
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 05-07-17
- 09:01 Oil Prices down - 05-07-17
- 07.05-21:06 Azerbaijan’s leadership bears full responsibility for all casualties, says Armenian Deputy FM
- 07.05-20:49 Azerbaijan increases degree of Armenophobia within its public – political scientist
- 07.05-17:55 New footage shows Azerbaijan fires rocket launcher at Armenian posts few meters away from residential area
- 07.05-17:54 Garo Paylan visits Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan
- 07.05-17:25 Erdogan, Merkel to hold meeting in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit
- 07.05-16:48 Hiding behind its own people Azerbaijan grossly violates norms of international law – Artsakh’s Defense Minister
- 07.05-16:45 EU doors open to Armenia – Ambassador of Poland
- 07.05-16:34 Peaceful population becomes hostage to Azerbaijani authorities’ policy – Artsakh Foreign Ministry
- 07.05-15:44 The West calls on to find peaceful solution for the conflict – Polish Ambassador comments on NK developments
- 07.05-15:29 Armenian FM holds phone talks with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 07.05-15:09 Armenia receives arms from Russia, but values and experience from NATO - Richard Giragosian
- 07.05-14:40 Russia’s Central Bank issues commemorative coin dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 07.05-14:13 ‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
- 07.05-13:38 PM Karapetyan addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day
- 07.05-13:32 NATO ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia: Polish Ambassador
- 07.05-13:30 Russia urges Azerbaijan to stop discrimination against citizens with Armenian surnames
- 07.05-13:18 Armenia-NATO cooperation is strictly transparent, says German Ambassador
- 07.05-13:13 ‘There is no enemy child’ – Artsakh Defense Ministry spokesman comments on new Azerbaijani provocation
- 07.05-13:07 Map released proving Azerbaijan’s deployment of firing post at residential village
- 07.05-12:48 President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signs laws
- 07.05-12:45 Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani media reports on wounding Defense Army soldiers
- 07.05-12:31 Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield, says Artsakh President’s spokesman
- 07.05-12:06 Armenia a reliable partner for NATO - Rosaria Puglisi
- 07.05-12:03 Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan congratulates on Constitution Day
- 07.05-11:23 Azerbaijan must implement Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements – Armenian foreign ministry spox
- 07.05-11:18 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urge the NK conflicting sides to return to negotiation table
- 07.05-11:04 Light industry training center to be established in Armenia
- 07.05-10:53 European Stocks - 04-07-17
- 07.05-10:51 US stocks stood at - 04-07-17
- 07.05-10:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-17
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 4120 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2720 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2526 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2463 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
10:55, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2401 times Ethnic Armenian man tries to ram car into crowd outside Paris mosque as “revenge for ISIS attacks” – report