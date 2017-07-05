PM Karapetyan addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Constitution Day, reports Armenpress.

“Dear Compatriots,

22 years ago this day the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia was adopted. That document not only symbolized our new statehood, but also laid strong foundations for Armenia’s building and formation and development of the Constitution. The role of the Constitution is invaluable for our country’s development as a democratic, legal and social state.

Today, on the way to implementing constitutional reforms, we all have a lot of works to do. I am convinced that we need to be guided by the idea that the assurance of the supremacy and the full utilization of the Constitution depend both on the leadership and every citizen. We all need to have a feeling of responsibility towards our country’s future and work every day to make that future a better one.

I congratulate all of us on this occasion and I want to assure about our determination to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law”, the PM said on Facebook.