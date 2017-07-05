Garo Paylan visits Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul on July 5, reports Armenpress.

Paylan has been hosted by patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan.

Garo Paylan congratulated Bekchyan on assuming his post and wished him success on organizing the process of election of patriarch.

Archbishop Bekchyan thanked for the visit and introduced the lawmaker on his activity.