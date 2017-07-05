Erdogan, Merkel to hold meeting in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting in Hamburg ahead of the G20 summit, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, Hurriyet reports.

The spokesman said the meeting date is not clarified yet, however, it will take place ahead of the summit after Merkel-Trump meeting.

Seibert informed that the meeting has been initiated by the Turkish side.