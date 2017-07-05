Erdogan, Merkel to hold meeting in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit
YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting in Hamburg ahead of the G20 summit, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, Hurriyet reports.
The spokesman said the meeting date is not clarified yet, however, it will take place ahead of the summit after Merkel-Trump meeting.
Seibert informed that the meeting has been initiated by the Turkish side.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 17:55 New footage shows Azerbaijan fires rocket launcher at Armenian posts few meters away from residential area
- 17:54 Garo Paylan visits Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan
- 17:25 Erdogan, Merkel to hold meeting in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit
- 16:48 Hiding behind its own people Azerbaijan grossly violates norms of international law – Artsakh’s Defense Minister
- 16:45 EU doors open to Armenia – Ambassador of Poland
- 16:34 Peaceful population becomes hostage to Azerbaijani authorities’ policy – Artsakh Foreign Ministry
- 15:44 The West calls on to find peaceful solution for the conflict – Polish Ambassador comments on NK developments
- 15:29 Armenian FM holds phone talks with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 15:09 Armenia receives arms from Russia, but values and experience from NATO - Richard Giragosian
- 14:40 Russia’s Central Bank issues commemorative coin dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 14:13 ‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
- 13:32 NATO ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia: Polish Ambassador
- 13:30 Russia urges Azerbaijan to stop discrimination against citizens with Armenian surnames
- 13:18 Armenia-NATO cooperation is strictly transparent, says German Ambassador
- 13:13 ‘There is no enemy child’ – Artsakh Defense Ministry spokesman comments on new Azerbaijani provocation
- 13:07 Map released proving Azerbaijan’s deployment of firing post at residential village
- 12:48 President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signs laws
- 12:45 Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani media reports on wounding Defense Army soldiers
- 12:31 Azerbaijan uses its own people as human shield, says Artsakh President’s spokesman
- 12:06 Armenia a reliable partner for NATO - Rosaria Puglisi
- 12:03 Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan congratulates on Constitution Day
- 11:23 Azerbaijan must implement Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements – Armenian foreign ministry spox
- 11:18 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urge the NK conflicting sides to return to negotiation table
- 11:04 Light industry training center to be established in Armenia
- 10:53 European Stocks - 04-07-17
- 10:51 US stocks stood at - 04-07-17
- 10:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-17
- 10:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 04-07-17
- 10:46 Oil Prices up - 04-07-17
- 09:41 President Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day
- 04:30 Defense Army releases footage proving Artsakh’s retaliation comes after Azerbaijani provocation
- 07.04-21:48 Azerbaijan fires multiple rocket launchers in line of contact, Artsakh military vows adequate response
- 07.04-21:07 Artsakh’s president attends premiere of A. Derdzakyan’s “My Scattered Large Family” documentary
- 07.04-20:54 Armenia’s deputy minister of labor & social affairs resigns
- 07.04-20:39 Russian foreign ministry has no additional info or evidence on IS leader Baghdadi’s elimination
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 4030 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2620 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2447 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2386 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
11:31, 06.28.2017
Viewed 2237 times We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs