Hiding behind its own people Azerbaijan grossly violates norms of international law – Artsakh’s Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Baku’s military-political leadership has made the practice of deploying its firing posts at the peaceful settlements and conducting attacks at the direction of Artsakh posts as legal, Levon Mnatsakanyan – Defense Minister of the Artsakh Republic, told Interfax, reports Armenpress.

-Mr. Minister, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement blaming the Armenian side on shelling a civilian settlement and killing civilians on July 4. How would you comment on this statement?

-First of all I want to state that the Artsakh Army has never been in the role of an attacker, however, it is always ready to give counter response to any provocative action launched by the adversary. As for the statement issued by Azerbaijan according to which the Armenian Army shelled the Alkhanlu village on July 4 which resulted in the death of civilians, this is nothing more than a cynical way to mislead the international community at the expense of the blood of its own innocent people. The Defense Army of Artsakh has never targeted civilian settlements, as it is typical to our adversary, our target has been and will be only those military positions from where the enemy opens fires towards the Armenian posts.

It is painful that Baku’s military-political leadership has made the practice of deploying firing positions at the civilian settlements and carrying out attacks towards the Artsakh posts from these firing positions as legal. Hiding behind its own people and making them a human shield the adversary grossly violates the norms of international law. If the adversary really suffered losses among civilians, we have to express regret. But at the same time I announce with full responsibility that today and later the Armed Forces of Artsakh will continue to fully utilize their right to be protected and will give targeted and disproportionate response to the Azerbaijani attacks if necessary.

At the same time we advise the Azerbaijani side to refrain from further military adventurism full of unpredictable consequences and find the solution of the issue over the negotiation table, especially when such approach derives from the interests of the two peoples.