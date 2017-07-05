EU doors open to Armenia – Ambassador of Poland

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s doors are open to Armenia: EU is ready to sign the Comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with Armenia, Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Jerzy Nowakowski told reporters on July 5, reports Armenpress.

“We are ready for signing of the agreement. Our doors are open to Armenia. We wait for the signing of the agreement, and as the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski said, we expect concrete steps from Armenian partners. We expect not promises, but concrete steps”, the Polish Ambassador added.

Asked what will happen if the agreement is not signed, the Ambassador said: “Of course, we will continue the dialogue with Armenia, however, there are various ways of dialogue. There is a friendly dialogue, ordinary dialogue, frozen dialogue. We have great hopes for Armenian-European serious dialogue. It depends on both sides, including the complete implementation of our agreements”.