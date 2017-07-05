The West calls on to find peaceful solution for the conflict – Polish Ambassador comments on NK developments

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Poland’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Jerzy Nowakowski commented on the Azerbaijani July 4 provocation launched in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact which resulted in escalation of the situation, Armenpress reports.

The Ambassador referred to the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs stating: “They urged to return to peaceful talks over the issue. What else can we say? The West urges to find a peaceful way for settling the conflict”.

Commenting on the view that the footage released by the Artsakh Defense Army proves that the Azerbaijani side was first to violate the ceasefire regime, but the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs again issued an unaddressed statement, the Ambassador stated: “In the circumstances of ‘Dialogue of Weapons’ we need to be moderate in our statements as much as possible since one careless word can be really dangerous. It can be dangerous not for the next dinners of Ambassadors, but for the life of civilians. The comments of diplomats must be extremely moderate”.

The Polish Ambassador refused to comment on the Bulgarian newspaper’s publication which proves that Azerbaijan supplied weapons for terrorists under the cover of diplomatic flights. Jerzy Nowakowski said he is aware of such publication in the Bulgarian media, however, he didn’t read it and cannot comment.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.