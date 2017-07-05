Armenian FM holds phone talks with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian held phone conversations with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk during which they discussed the Azerbaijani July 4 provocation launched in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, as well as its consequences, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Tigran Balayan said, reports Armenpress.

“Foreign Minister Nalbandian presented the consequences of the Azerbaijani provocation during the phone talks with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Kasprzyk”, Balayan said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side announced that two civilians were killed and one was wounded.