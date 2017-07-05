Armenia receives arms from Russia, but values and experience from NATO - Richard Giragosian

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Head of Regional Studies Center (RSC) Richard Giragosian identifies three key factors of NATO-Armenia cooperation, reports Armenpress.

During the international conference ‘NATO-from Warsaw to Brussels. Human Security and Security Sector Reform in Armenia’, Richard Giragosian said the first key factor for cooperation is the exchange of experience. “Firstly, when we look at Armenia-NATO relations, it is the exchange of experience, Armenia’s ability to prepare for future threats and challenges. Unlike its neighbours, Armenia offers more predictable, stable and professional armed forces”, he said.

According to Giragosian, the second important factor in Armenia-NATO relations relates to new opportunities. He said the first opening opportunity for Armenia is the importance of civic control which is especially important for Armenia now since the country transforms to a parliamentary system of governance.

“Unlike many post-Soviet countries, Armenia has impressive and stable relations between the politics and the military, the military does not interfere in politics. In this sense we have great advantages over our neighbors. The second importance is the possibility to develop institutional responsibilities. And finally, new opportunities are opening for Armenia which enable to reduce the risks of being overly depending on our partner”, the expert added.

And the last and third important factor of Armenia-NATO ties is that how Armenia is developing. “Armenia is not a security consumer, rather it has become a contributor to regional and world security. The evidence of this are our peacekeeping forces deployed at different countries. Armenia as NATO’s reliable partner provides greater opportunities for strengthening NATO mandate and mission. In this sense we need to deepen knowledge on NATO-Armenia relations and to have realistic expectations from NATO. First of all, we are partners of NATO rather than members”, Richard Giragosian said.

He added that deepening Armenia-NATO relations are not anti-Russian efforts from Armenia. The expert said Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the CSTO, is a unique example that NATO-Russia competition cannot make Armenia isolated. “We receive our arms from Russia, but the values and experience from NATO, we need both”, Giragosian concluded.