Russia’s Central Bank issues commemorative coin dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Russia has issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of 200th birthday anniversary of famous Armenian seascape painter Ivan Aivazovsky, TASS reports.
The coin depicts Aivazovsky on the background of an episode of ‘Ninth Wave’ painting.
The print-run of coins is 3000 pieces.
14:13, 07.05.2017
