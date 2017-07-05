Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 July

Russia’s Central Bank issues commemorative coin dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary


YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Russia has issued a commemorative coin on the occasion of 200th birthday anniversary of famous Armenian seascape painter Ivan Aivazovsky, TASS reports.

The coin depicts Aivazovsky on the background of an episode of ‘Ninth Wave’ painting.

The print-run of coins is 3000 pieces.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration