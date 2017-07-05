NATO ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia: Polish Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Poland’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Jerzy Nowakowski attaches importance to Armenia’s close cooperation with NATO, reports Armenpress.

During the international conference ‘NATO from Warsaw to Brussels: Human security and security field reforms in Armenia’, the Ambassador said they attach great importance to NATO’s cooperation with Armenia or all partners that agree with main principles.

“Despite Armenia’s membership to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), we are ready to continue the work with our Armenian partners aimed at ensuring security, stability, as well as the productive cooperation of the army and civil society”, the Polish Ambassador said.

He added that NATO is not against anyone. “Frankly, we are not directed against Russia. NATO is directed towards strengthening our internal defense capacities, our goal is to ensure stability in the area that is under our responsibility”, he said.