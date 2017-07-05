Armenia-NATO cooperation is strictly transparent, says German Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler says the cooperation between Armenia and NATO is strictly transparent, reports Armenpress.

During the international conference ‘NATO from Warsaw to Brussles: Human security and security field reforms in Armenia’, the German Ambassador said Armenia and NATO have outlined the cooperation and commitments under the partnership program.

“We can carry out certain works and we have already done works on modernization of armed forces. We have assisted the development of Armenia’s military education concept. We have established the first trust fund of NATO which will help Armenia to destroy the useless armor”, Matthias Kiesler said.

The Ambassador attached importance to the implementation of human rights and good governance program in the Armenian Armed Forces. According to him, Armenia and NATO have transparent and effective approaches.