‘There is no enemy child’ – Artsakh Defense Ministry spokesman comments on new Azerbaijani provocation

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Senor Hasratyan – spokesman of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic, commented on the Azerbaijani July 4 provocation launched in the line of contact, accusing ‘our Neolithic minded neighbors’ of the death of a citizen of their own country, moreover, on two-year old child, reports Armenpress.

“There is no enemy child, moreover… two years old, but there are cases when a child is being killed by the fault of headless people. This happened on the evening of July 4 when the Azerbaijani “powerful” army fired multiple rocket launcher towards the Armenian forces, and targeted no one other than the two-year-old baby girl…Unlike our neighbors with Neolithic thinking, we have to admit this fact with pain and express regret. Accept this as a personal opinion”, Senor Hasratyan said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.