Map released proving Azerbaijan’s deployment of firing post at residential village

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Razm.info — an Armenia-based web site specializing on military news and analysis, has prepared a map which shows that the Azerbaijani armed forces have deployed their firing positions near the Azerbaijani settlements by launching provocative actions against the Armenian Armed Forces from there, reports Armenpress.

The armed provocation launched by the Azerbaijani side against the Armenian posts in the morning of July 4 was followed by opening fires from the firing posts of Alkhanli village of Fizuli region towards the military unit of the Artsakh’s Defense Army. Only after this the Armenian side gave counter response to the Azerbaijani firing posts deployed at the village.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced two civilians were killed and one was wounded as a result of the incident.

It’s worth mentioning that previously the Azerbaijani armed forces also carried out provocations at the same direction. For instance, following another Azerbaijani provocations in 2015, the Armenian Armed Forces took countermeasures towards the Azerbaijani military posts located in the Alkhanli village. The footage of this operation has been released previously and now you can once more watch it.