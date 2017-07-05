Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 July

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signs laws


YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. On July 5 President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed laws on making changes and amendments to the Law “On State Pensions”, on making a change to the Law “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization” and “On Guaranteeing the Activity of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Deputies”, press service of the Artsakh President’s office told Armenpress.



