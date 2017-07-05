Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani media reports on wounding Defense Army soldiers

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani media reports on wounding of Defense Army soldiers, press service of the Minsitry told Armenpress.

The Ministry’s statement says: “The Azerbaijani media reports released today according to which 3 Defense Army soldiers were wounded as a result of the explosion in the military unit, do not correspond to reality.

Unlike the Azerbaijani side, the Artsakh Defense Ministry is committed to its transparent activity and regularly releases information on the ongoing incidents, but the disinformation of the opposing country with such content is directed solely to the domestic audience”.