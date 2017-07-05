Armenia a reliable partner for NATO - Rosaria Puglisi

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. There are no surprises in the relations of Armenia and NATO: Armenia is a reliable partner for NATO, Rosaria Puglisi - Deputy Head of NATO Office in Georgia, said during the international conference ‘NATO from Warsaw to Brussels: Human security and security field reforms in Armenia’, reports Armenpress.

“Armenian peacekeepers are taking part in NATO peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan. We highly appreciate this”, she said.

Rosaria Puglisi also attached importance to the fact that Armenia, being a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), carries out productive cooperation with NATO as well. “We do not see any controversy here”, she said.

Rosaria Puglisi said Armenia is also participating in NATO good governance programs which help to fight against corruption in the armed forces. “Participation in these programs is a very courageous step by your country”, Puglisi said.