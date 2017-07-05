Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan congratulates on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Constitution Day on July 5, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Dear Compatriots,

I congratulate you on the occasion of one of our most important state holidays – the Constitution Day.

Strengthening the foundations of statehood, proclaiming the human being, his/her rights and freedoms as the highest value, the Constitution enshrined the desire of all of us to live in fair and legal state. Over more than 20 years by the adoption of the basic law and then the changes made in it, the constitutional norms have been fundamentally substantiated in the state building and our country’s public-political life.

Dear Compatriots,

New opportunities are constantly opened to us. Our progress and development depend in particular on us, on free exercise of our rights and proper fulfillment of our obligations. We should spare no efforts for our country to successfully overcome the difficulties and move forward to the next stage of development. The Constitution has created all conditions and tools for reaching it.

Understanding the commonality of citizen and state interests we need to unite our capacities, skills and efforts by using it for the benefit of our country and people.

I wish you sustainable peace, strong health, welfare, belief towards tomorrow and your own strength”, reads the Speaker’s congratulatory message.