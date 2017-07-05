Azerbaijan must implement Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements – Armenian foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. In order to avoid further escalation and losses in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Azerbaijani authorities must agree to implement the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements, Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a statement regarding the July 4 Azerbaijani provocations in the NK line of contact which led to an escalation.

“Baku must agree to implement the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements in order to avoid further Azerbaijani provocations and losses”, Balayan said on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.