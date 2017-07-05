LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-17

LONDON, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $1913.50, copper price down by 0.71% to $5875.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2293.00, nickel price down by 2.55% to $9170.00, tin price down by 0.35% to $19955.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $2770.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.26% to $58750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.