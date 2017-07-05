Defense Army releases footage proving Artsakh’s retaliation comes after Azerbaijani provocation

STEPANAKERT, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh.

“The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan”, reads the press release of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh announces the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is answerable for all the consequences.

The footage attached to another press release of the Armed Forces of Artsakh documents that the Defense Army of Artsakh retaliated only after the TR-107 multiple rocket launcher fired in the direction of Artsakh. The press release also notes that Azerbaijanis deploy their positions in populated areas “according to their tradition” making the civilians human shield.