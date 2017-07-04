Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

Artsakh’s president attends premiere of A. Derdzakyan’s “My Scattered Large Family” documentary


STEPANAKERT, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended the premiere of Anna Derdzakyan’s “My scattered large family” documentary film on July 4, the Artsakhi presidential office told ARMENPRESS.



