Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary sitting July 6

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of the Parliament Speaker of Armenia, an extraordinary sitting will be convened on July 6.

The Parliament’s press service told ARMENPRESS lawmakers will debate a number of issues, including amending the law on restoring the eco-system of lake Sevan, the 2016 state budget execution report, the yearly report of the Chamber of Control, the Central Bank’s 2016 inflation report etc.

Several other reports, namely of the TV and Radio commission, the Prosecution and the Central Electoral Commission will be delivered.