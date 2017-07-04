Armenian minister of agriculture participates in economic negotiations with Germany

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan participated in the July 6 Armenian-German economic talks, which were organized on the sidelines of the visit of Peter Bleser’s delegation, Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary of the ministry of food and agriculture.

In his opening remarks the Armenian minister mentioned the boosted partnership between the countries, the implemented programs and cooperation fields.

“During this visit, the directions selected by the German delegation are targeted and include all those issues which we have highlighted for the development of agriculture in our country. I wish productive discussions to all of us for expanding the bilateral beneficial cooperation”, minister Arakelyan said.

State Secretary Peter Bleser also highlighted the delegation’s visit in terms of expanding the Armenian-German relations in the agricultural sector.

He attached importance to the participation of business representatives in the talks, and mentioned that they include companies who produce agricultural equipment and hardware who are ready to supply their products to Armenia.

In his speech, Ambassador of Germany to Armenia H.E. Bernhard Matthias Kiesler highlighted the modernization of agricultural sector, and mentioned that Armenia is currently in the phase of modernization of the entire economy.

The Ambassador said Germany is ready to assist Armenia in this process.

The talks were followed by B2B meetings, with participation of German and Armenian businessmen.