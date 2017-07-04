Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

Nearly 50 scientific reports to be presented at 11th Int’l Conference of Armenian Association of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The 11th International Conference of Armenia’s Plastic Surgeons will kick off on July 6 in Yerevan.

Leading specialists of the world will present nearly 50 scientific reports and speeches, the healthcare ministry said.

Medical professionals from all over the world, including fro Artsakh and Armenia, will take part.

 



