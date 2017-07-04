President Sargsyan extends condolences to German counterpart on Bavaria bus accident
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent today a condolence cable to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany on the tragic bus accident in Bavaria of July 3, which caused dozens of casualties and injuries, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.
- 19:26 Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary sitting July 6
- 18:54 Armenian minister of agriculture participates in economic negotiations with Germany
- 18:48 Nearly 50 scientific reports to be presented at 11th Int’l Conference of Armenian Association of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons
- 18:33 President Sargsyan extends condolences to German counterpart on Bavaria bus accident
- 18:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-07-17
- 18:04 Asian Stocks up - 04-07-17
- 18:02 Number of hotels increases in Armenia
- 17:45 New Spanish Ambassador presents credentials to President Sargsyan
- 16:25 Fatal boat accident in Russia kills seven Armenians, foreign ministry validates citizenship
- 16:19 Armenia’s state budget revenues increase by 32.3 billion AMD
- 15:57 MG Co-Chairs firstly need to ensure positive environment for progress in negotiations – Sharmazanov
- 15:12 Armenia’s state budget revenues annual program rates performed by 36.4%, that of expenditures by 35.4% within 5 months
- 14:42 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts Bulgarian Ambassador
- 14:34 Some of proceeds of ‘Yerevan Color Run’ to be provided for Ijevan-Berd safe road construction project
- 14:26 Emergency Situations Ministry releases updated information on earthquake registered in Armenia
- 14:01 Materials published on Azerbaijan once again prove we deal with terrorist state – Artsakh President’s spox
- 13:50 Azerbaijan’s terrorist behavior is nothing new –Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker
- 13:16 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to frontline during monitoring
- 12:54 Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate to form Initiative group for organization of election of Patriarch
- 12:42 Armenia’s President congratulates President Donald Trump on US Independence Day
- 12:39 Assistance to strengthening civil society in Armenia among EU priorities - Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
- 12:18 MEP Frank Engel defends his visit to Republic of Artsakh
- 12:00 Fitch Ratings affirms Armenia at 'B+' with Stable Outlook within 18 months
- 11:54 Aghveran, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan main destinations of rest through social packages
- 11:29 OSCE parliamentary envoy discusses Karabakh conflict in Vienna
- 10:45 4 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia - UPDATED
- 10:26 Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue
- 10:22 LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament
- 09:39 Chancellor Merkel opposes Turkey’s EU accession in her party program
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 03-07-17
- 09:01 US stocks - 03-07-17
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-17
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 03-07-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices up - 03-07-17
- 08:28 Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines carries out 350 diplomatic flights transporting weapons for terrorists – scandalous investigation
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 3777 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2430 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2272 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2160 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
11:31, 06.28.2017
Viewed 2138 times We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs