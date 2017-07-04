Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

President Sargsyan extends condolences to German counterpart on Bavaria bus accident


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent today a condolence cable to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany on the tragic bus accident in Bavaria of July 3, which caused dozens of casualties and injuries, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.

 



