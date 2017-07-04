Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-07-17

YEREVAN, 4 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 480.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.45 drams to 545.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.10 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.56 drams to 620.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 213.11 drams to 18980.5 drams. Silver price down by 0.01 drams to 254.46 drams. Platinum price down by 179.04 drams to 14066.49 drams.