New Spanish Ambassador presents credentials to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, the new Ambassador of Spain to Armenia H.E. Ignacio Ybáñez Rubio (residence Moscow) presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.

After the ceremonial presentation, the President and the Ambassador had a discussion on several matters.

The President mentioned that although the Armenian-Spanish ties began to develop since the establishment of diplomatic relations during the past 25 years, the Armenian and Spanish peoples, who bear common Christian values and ancient cultures have had friendly relations from earlier times.

The President said it is necessary to boost efforts for developing cooperation in all sectors and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador thanked President Serzh Sargsyan for the reception and congratulations, and assured he will do his best for deepening Spain’s relations with Armenia, and making Armenia more recognizable with its rich culture, history and investment opportunities in Spain.

In addition to Armenian-Spanish relations, the sides also discussed the Armenia-EU cooperation.

The Ambassador said Spain is ready to assist Armenia in developing cooperation with the European Union.

The sides also exchanged ideas on the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.