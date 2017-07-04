Fatal boat accident in Russia kills seven Armenians, foreign ministry validates citizenship

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. According to Russian media the victims of a deadly accident in a Chelyabinsk lake in Russia are Armenians.

Komsomolskaya Pravda reported that a large Armenian family had gathered near the lake and were celebrating the graduation of a 9th grade girl.

8 children and one adult boarded a boat, designed to carry maximum 4 persons, in the evening.

When the boat began to sink, 4 of the children were saved, including the girl who had just graduated school.

Unfortunately, however, her father and another man who hurried to save them died.

Three boys aged 2-15, a 10-year-old girl and the man who was navigating the boat also died.

All the victims were related.

Authorities said the accident happened due to overloading the boat, not alcohol abuse.

The Armenian foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS they are currently clarifying whether the victims are citizens of Armenia.