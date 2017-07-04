MG Co-Chairs firstly need to ensure positive environment for progress in negotiations – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan till now has not showed with any step that it is ready for progress in the negotiations over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on July 4, reports Armenpress.

“First of all the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chairing countries need to ensure a positive environment for negotiations. This will happen only when Azerbaijan will stop its military rhetoric, will not speak about resumption of war, and eventually will implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg”, Sharmazanov said.

Commenting on the Armenia-EU agreement, Sharmazanov said nothing hinders signing a new partnership agreement between the sides. “By entering the Eurasian Economic Union Armenia has not blocked the way with the European Union, and this has been said by President Sargsyan at the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today we have an initialed agreement and at least from the Armenian side there are no obstacles for signing it”, the Vice Speaker stated.