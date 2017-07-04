Armenia’s state budget revenues annual program rates performed by 36.4%, that of expenditures by 35.4% within 5 months

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state budget revenues in January-May, 2017 amounted to 480.5 billion AMD, whereas the budget expenditures comprised 520.6 billion AMD which ensured the implementation of the first half-year program of the Government with 79.9% and 74.3% respectively, Armenpress reports citing the Finance Ministry’s January-May state budget report.

It’s worth mentioning that the full and timely fulfillment of obligations assumed by state agencies within the state budget expenditure programs has been ensured.

Non-budgetary revenues comprised over 11.6 billion AMD, and the expenditures amounted to 10.7 billion AMD.

The annual program rates of the state budget have been performed by 36.4% in revenues and 35.4% in expenditures.