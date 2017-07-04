Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts Bulgarian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan received Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Armenia, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador in the Parliament, Ara Babloyan has underlined the old friendship and cultural connections formed between the two countries, which is a basis for the development of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations.

Ara Babloyan highlighted the role of the parliamentary diplomacy in the strengthening of bilateral relations and deepening of cooperation.

The Parliametnt Speaker stressed the importance of the activities of the parliamentary Friendship Groups and informed that MP Jemma Baghdasaryan will lead the Armenia-Bulgaria Friendship Group in the near future.

The Head of the parliament touched upon the Constitutional reforms implemented in Armenia, noting that Armenia had passed onto a system of the parliamentary government. Ara Babloyan also emphasized the cooperation with Bulgaria in terms of Armenia-EU relations.

Regarding the regional problems the Speaker highlighted the balanced position of Bulgaria in the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in compliance with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ and EU common position.

Ambassador Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva thanked for the reception and highly assessed the relations existing between the two countries. She especially highlighted the role of Bulgaria’s Armenian community in strengthening of bilateral relations. The Ambassador assured that during her diplomatic mission she will continue to do his best for further developing and deepening the formed relations. Evaluating the cooperation between the parliamentary Friendship Groups and deepening of cooperation on the international different parliamentary platforms, Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva noted that Bulgaria-Armenia Friendship Group has already been formed.

The sides emphasized the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries and the development in the political, economic, cultural, educational and other spheres.