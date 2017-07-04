Some of proceeds of ‘Yerevan Color Run’ to be provided for Ijevan-Berd safe road construction project

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. This year ‘Yerevan Color Run’ will launch on July 16 from the Republic Sqaure, reports Armenpress.

The event will develop sports and festival tourism in Armenia.

The organizers of the event told reporters the proceeds will be used for charity purposes: building Street work out sports ground and assisting ‘Road to Life’ charity program aimed at constructing Ijevan-Berd 34km safe road.

“The Yerevan Municipality attaches importance to the development of mass sports, and this is one of the events which will contribute to healthy lifestyle. This year we will launch the event from the Republic Sqaure. The geography of participants has also been expanded. If last year there are participants from England, this year there are participants from China”, Samvel Mertarjyan, Deputy Chairman of the Youth Affairs Council adjunct to the Yerevan Mayor, said.

Ghazar Hakobyan, founder-president of the project, said this year the event will be in broader scale. The registration of participants will begin at 08:00, a training will be held at 09:45, and the run will launch at 10:00. The participants will run 5km in the city center. During the run, colored and absolutely harmless dust particles will pop up on the participants. After the run, the event will continue with fireworks and music.

The event is being held within the frames of ‘Yerevan summer’ program. Yerevan Color Run is a festival, and this year the number of participants has increased’, Ruben Hovhannisyan, head of Culture and Tourism Department at the Yerevan Municipality, said.

Gohar Aloyan, head of marketing and promotion department at the State Tourism Committee, said this year the Committee has prepared two prizes, three-day extreme tours for woman and man winner nominations.

“Road to Life’ charitable program manager Teresa Mkhitaryan said each participant can assist in constructing a one-meter road by paying 1500 AMD.

Anyone over the age of 14 can participate in the event. The participation fee is 4000 AMD.