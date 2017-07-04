Emergency Situations Ministry releases updated information on earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, at 10:37 it was reported that the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Ministry registered an earthquake at 10:21 local time at the northern latitude 40.920 and eastern longitude 43.920 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 16km north-west from Gyumri), with 3.7 magnitude and 10 km depth, the Emergency Situations Ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 5 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Gyumri city, Stepanavan, Shirak towns and Kamo, Keti villages with tremor measured magnitude 5 point, and in Artik town and the village of Ashotsk with magnitude 4-5 point.