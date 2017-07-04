Armenia’s President congratulates President Donald Trump on US Independence Day  

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the US Embassy in Yerevan on July 4 on the occasion of the US Independence Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated Ambassador Richard Mills, the Embassy staff and the friendly people of the US, wished them welfare and continuous development.

President Sargsyan and Ambassador Mills planted apricot tree in the Embassy yard. The US Ambassador thanked the President for the visit and congratulations, stating that he is happy and proud to plant the tree together with the Armenian President, marking the 241st anniversary of the US Independence and the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian-American diplomatic ties.

“The United States highly appreciates its long-term partnership and sincere friendship with Armenia, and over the past 25 years we have formed firm ties in diplomacy, development, military, trade spheres and between our peoples. We hope our relations will further strengthen, and we will be able to more deepen our commercial and investment ties for the benefit of our two countries”, the US Ambassador said.

President Serzh Sargsyan highly valued the close cooperation with the US since the establishment of diplomatic ties and the level of bilateral inter-state relations, stating that in a rapidly changing world full of challenges Armenia attaches importance to the continuation of dialogue with the US in all spheres of mutual interest.

Serzh Sargsyan thanked the United States for the assistance provided to Armenia, as well as for the support to organization of Armenia’s April 2 parliamentary elections.

Serzh Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump on the Independence Day.

“2017 is marked in our bilateral relations with the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States. Today we can undoubtedly state that over the past period we managed to establish close, firm partnership and friendly ties based on mutual respect and trust. I am happy that our political dialogue bears a dynamic nature contributing to expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation, including in commercial sphere. The Armenian community also plays great role in the development of the Armenian-American ties.

I highly appreciate the US assistance provided for Armenia’s economic development, multisectoral reforms, establishment of democracy and civil society for years aimed at strengthening our statehood.

I should mention the importance of the US contribution as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country to the establishment of peace in South Caucasus. I believe the US active engagement together with the remaining Co-Chairing countries, Russia and France, in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process will lead to a desirable result - peaceful and lasting settlement of the conflict.



Dear Mr. President,



I once again congratulate you on your national holiday and I am hopeful that we will enrich the Armenian-American agenda with new initiatives and programs of bilateral interest thanks to our consistent joint efforts”, reads the President’s congratulatory message.

