Assistance to strengthening civil society in Armenia among EU priorities - Ambassador Piotr Świtalski

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will continue providing its strong assistance to the formation of civil society in Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski - Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said during the EU-funded discussion ‘Civil Society for Development’, reports Armenpress.

“This is among our priorities, and we think it’s very important for the citizens of Armenia especially in provinces where we will promote local development, creation of jobs, as well as will boost business. This is the first time we try to present this small grant scheme in Armenia”, he said.

The event was also attended by experts of the Polish delegation, and the EU Ambassador expressed hope they will be able to transfer the Polish experience of NGO management and local-self governance to the Armenian side. According to him, the Polish self-governance system is successful, and Armenia in this sense has a lot to learn from Polish partners.

“I am very happy that the Armenian Government thinks about the local self-governance development. As for the Polish transformation, it is a very firm, strong civil society. Many city budgets in Poland are decided by civil society representatives of that communities. Those people vote for what programs they want to implement”, the EU Ambassdor said and handed over certificates to 17 NGOs whose presented programs have been highly appreciated by the EU independent experts.

The targets of the presented programs have been youth and children, education, culture, tourism, human rights and civic activeness, as well as entrepreneurship. The program consists of three stages and will continue until September 2018. The total budget of the program amounts to 2.7 million Euros.