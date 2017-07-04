MEP Frank Engel defends his visit to Republic of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel representing Luxemburg defends his visit to Nagorno Karabakh regardless of the fact that he receives warnings from the European Parliament and the Azerbaijani leadership, Politico reports.

In February, 2017 Frank Engel as head of the EP-Artsakh friendship group visited the Republic of Artsakh with three other MEPs to observe the process of the constitutional referendum.

Following his visit an EP official said Engel’s visit undermined the official position of the EU, which didn’t recognize the holding of a referendum in Nagorno Karabakh, however, Engel defended his trip saying that the referendum was a result of ‘democratic process’.

After the visit Frank Engel received an arrest warrant from the Azerbaijani authorities who tried to include his name on an Interpol list.

“I say what I want, I am an elected official and I defend positions the European Parliament is incapable of defending in the Nagorno Karabakh region,” Engel said.