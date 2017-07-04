Fitch Ratings affirms Armenia at 'B+' with Stable Outlook within 18 months

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook, reports Armenpress.

Dmitry Surkov, head of the Fitch CIS and Black Sea Regional Office, told reporters on July 4 that the credit rating helps to attract funding.

“Credit rating is recognized by international investors. Armenia is attractive in terms of financing Eurobonds. The rating should be maintained since it is an indicator for investors. The rating is a stable outlook which means stability in the prospect of 18 months”, Surkov said.

The issue ratings on Armenia's senior unsecured Foreign Currency bonds have been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.

Armenia's ratings are supported by higher income per capita, governance indicators than peers, a credible monetary policy framework and the extended maturity profile of public debt.

Conversely, the ratings are weighed down by high net external debt, high fiscal deficits leading to a rising debt burden, a highly dollarized banking sector and tensions with some neighboring countries.

Fitch revised the prediction for Armenia’s economic growth in 2017 up to 3.4% thanks to faster growth of state-expense surplus and exports than expected.