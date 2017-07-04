Aghveran, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan main destinations of rest through social packages

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The social package’s recreational services significantly contribute to the development of internal tourism in Armenia.

Tour operators included in the social package recreation service say main destinations for relax are Aghveran, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan.

Mekhak Apresyan – First Deputy President of the State Tourism Committee, told Armenpress that the 72.000 AMD provided for recreation, mortgages, loans and tuition fees is mostly used for organizing a holiday.

“Through the social package tourism comprises 10-15% of internal tourism. However, it greatly boosts the internal tourism. People mainly use the recreational services of the social package, about 70-80%. Nevertheless, not everyone is using it yet”, he said, adding that raising awareness is needed to increase the number of people.

He said healthcare resorts are the most loaded ones. Especially teachers spend their summer holidays there. Over 60 tour operators included in the social package recreation services offer nearly 30 tour packages in Armenia and Artsakh.

The tour operators assure that the main destinations for rest are Aghveran, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan. However, Rumea tour agency’s manager for social packages Syuzanna Mnatsakanyan says elderly people prefer Jermuk healthcare resorts.

The number of people visiting Artsakh via social packages is low. Qvant tour company’s tour manager Rima Babayan said last year one person visited Artsakh through the social package, but this year there is no one yet. Travelon agency’s incoming tour manager Rima Khachatryan added that the reason of less visits to Artsakh is the cost since the money is not enough with the social package. The most active period is from May to September.

According to the data of 2016, over 60.000 contracts were signed, in other words, nearly 120.000 people have left for holiday through the social packages.