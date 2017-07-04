4 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia - UPDATED

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Earthquake has been registered in Armenia at 10:21 local time, the Mediterranean Seismological Centre told Armenpress.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 94km north-west from Yerevan, 7km north from Gyumri and 2 km north-east from Mayisyan.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 point at the epicenter area.

Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations released an announcement over the earthquake which says: “On July 4, at 10:37 it was reported that the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Ministry registered an earthquake at 10:21 local time at the northern latitude 40.890 and eastern longitude 43.810 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 11km north-west from Gyumri), with 3.5 magnitude and 10 km depth.

The tremor measured magnitude 4-5 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Gyumri city, Stepanavan, Artik towns and the village of Ashotsk with tremor measured magnitude 3-4 point.