Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Doğan news agency reports.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and regional affairs, in particular, focusing on the Cyprus issue. Erdogan and May emphasized that it’s necessary to achieve fair, stable and comprehensive solution for both sides concerning this issue.

They expressed readiness to meet in Hamburg on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.



