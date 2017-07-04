Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Doğan news agency reports.
The sides discussed bilateral relations and regional affairs, in particular, focusing on the Cyprus issue. Erdogan and May emphasized that it’s necessary to achieve fair, stable and comprehensive solution for both sides concerning this issue.
They expressed readiness to meet in Hamburg on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.
- 11:29 OSCE parliamentary envoy discusses Karabakh conflict in Vienna
- 10:45 4 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia - UPDATED
- 10:26 Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue
- 10:22 LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament
- 09:39 Chancellor Merkel opposes Turkey’s EU accession in her party program
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 03-07-17
- 09:01 US stocks - 03-07-17
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-17
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 03-07-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices up - 03-07-17
- 08:28 Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines carries out 350 diplomatic flights transporting weapons for terrorists – scandalous investigation
- 07.03-20:56 Tactical Management Center of traffic police inaugurated in Armenia
- 07.03-19:13 Senior lawmaker highlights complete establishment of multiparty democracy in Armenia
- 07.03-18:58 Czech senior lawmaker bestowed with Medal of Honor of Armenian Parliament
- 07.03-18:23 Deputy justice minister briefs details of illicit enrichment article of criminal code
- 07.03-18:09 Border guards discover Angolan citizen near Armenia-Turkey border
- 07.03-17:01 President Sargsyan participates in solemn event dedicated to Prosecutor’s Day
- 07.03-16:51 Donations for Servicemen Insurance Fund can be made via terminals by the end of July
- 07.03-16:36 Defense Minister says amount of donations to Servicemen Insurance Fund via sms is not enough
- 07.03-16:17 Armenia should have clear policy from which countries it can make an import – Agriculture Minister
- 07.03-15:46 Blogger Lapshin’s mother to testify in Baku court
- 07.03-15:43 Government has the vision and tools to implement its 5-year action plan, says Culture Minister
- 07.03-15:06 Polish, German and French film days to be held on the sidelines of ‘Golden Apricot’ Yerevan Film Festival
- 07.03-14:05 Session of Board of Trustees of Servicemen Insurance Fund held on July 3
- 07.03-14:00 Merkel plans to hold talks with Donald Trump in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit
- 07.03-13:53 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts Russian Ambassador
- 07.03-13:48 Temperature up to 40 degrees and high risk of fire expected in Armenia
- 07.03-13:20 'For Hrant, for justice' - Dink’s friends again gather outside Istanbul court
- 07.03-12:44 ICRC representatives visit Armenian citizen captured in Azerbaijan
- 07.03-12:06 Education and Science Ministry’s main expenses in 2016 spent on improving public education field
- 07.03-11:46 Education and Science Ministry proposes to change universities’ licensing process and cut their number
- 07.03-11:43 French city of Alfortville and Artsakh’s Berdzor sign Friendship Declaration
- 07.03-11:25 Los Angeles Police find body of missing 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian
- 07.03-10:37 Concert dedicated to Armenia and Artsakh held in Tehran, Iran
- 07.03-10:01 US President, Japanese PM agree to closely cooperate to increase pressure on North Korea
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 3652 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2353 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2226 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
11:31, 06.28.2017
Viewed 2102 times We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2053 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable