LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia on July 4, reports Armenpress.

The session has been convened by the Government.

75 MPs were registered.

The lawmakers are going to discuss the draft law on making amendments in the Law on ‘Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, maintenance, reproduction and use of ecosystem of Lake Sevan’.

The draft envisages leaving out 100 million cubic meters additional water from Lake Sevan.