LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-17

LONDON, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.37% to $1922.00, copper price down by 0.02% to $5917.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $2309.00, nickel price up by 0.80% to $9410.00, tin price up by 0.38% to $20025.00, zinc price up by 1.18% to $2785.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.83% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.