Tactical Management Center of traffic police inaugurated in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The new tactical management center of the traffic police was inaugurated today, on the 81st anniversary of the traffic police.

On this day in 1936, the SSR authorities had passed the traffic inspection law.

Major General Samvel Hovhannisyan, deputy police chief of the country, visited and toured the new center.

Numerous innovations have been introduced in the center. Police can monitor traffic throughout the country online using the surveillance cameras.

After the inauguration, Major General Hovhannisyan chaired a consultation on the first quarter summary of the traffic police.