Senior lawmaker highlights complete establishment of multiparty democracy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament held a meeting on July 3 with Thomas Shrapel – director of the South Caucasus regional project of Konrad Adenauer, and Dagmar Shipanski, member of the executive body of Germany’s CDU political party and former speaker of Thuringia’s parliament.

Ashotyan highlighted the development inter-parliamentary ties with Germany, close partnership in various sectors and in this context the efforts and role of Konrad Adenauer.

Ashotyan also highlighted the opportunities of developing party relations with European states and mentioned that in terms of multiparty culture development, Armenia greatly highlights European experience.

The sides touched upon scientific-research developments as well as prospects of economic cooperation.

Ashotyan emphasized that Armenia greatly values the opportunities of involving foreign private companies, and highlighted Armenia’s joining the Horizon 20 20 program.

The sides discussed the achievements in the IT sector in detail. The achievements of leading Armenian IT companies in foreign countries were presented.

In this context, Ashotyan also highlighted the potential and role of the Diaspora.

The sides also discussed various issues regarding cooperation with Germany.