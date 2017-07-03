Czech senior lawmaker bestowed with Medal of Honor of Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Karel Schwarzenberg, the former first Vice-PM and minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the chamber of deputies of the parliament, founder of the TOP 09 right wing political party visited the Embassy of Armenia in Prague on July 3.

Armenia’s Ambassador Tigran Seyranyan welcomed Karel Schwarzenberg and mentioned that it is a great honor to once again host him in the embassy after 2011, when during his tenure as FM Mr. Schwarzenberg visited the inauguration of the embassy with Armenia’s FM Edward Nalbandian.

The sides discussed the NK conflict settlement efforts and regional issues.

The Czech politician stressed the absence of any alternative to the peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations in mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The Ambassador highly praised the Czech lawmaker’s exclusive efforts for passing the Armenian Genocide recognition and condemnation bills in 2016.

The Armenian Ambassador bestowed the Medal of Honor of the Armenian Parliament to Karel Schwarzenber, for his contribution in deepening the cooperation between the two countries.