Deputy justice minister briefs details of illicit enrichment article of criminal code

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. On July 1 the illicit enrichment article of the Criminal Code of Armenia came into effect, which will enable law enforcement agencies to use this article while launching proceedings on corruption-related charges.

ARMENPRESS talked with deputy minister of justice Suren Krmoyan on the matter.

Mr. Krmoyan, in which case will an official be considered as illicitly enriched?

The increase of property or (and) decrease of duties of an official, which significantly surpass his legal incomes and aren’t reasonably substantiated will be considered illicit enrichment,

Naturally, a question will arise as to in which case will the increase of property and decrease of duties be considered to have “significantly surpassed” the legal incomes. Let me mention that “significant” will be considered 5 million drams, i.e. five thousand X minimum wage at the time of the crime.

To which officials specifically does this regulation relate to?

This related to the officials who are subject to presenting a declaration on their property under the public service law. By the way, let me say that on July 1 another very important legislative initiative came into effect on amending the public services law, under which the circle of officials subject to presenting a declaration is significantly being expanded.