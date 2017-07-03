Border guards discover Angolan citizen near Armenia-Turkey border

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. A local man of Araksavan, a settlement near the Armenia-Turkey border, had noticed an unknown individual who was asking questions to other locals in English.

The man became concerned and notified the border guards of the Russian security forces in Armenia.

Upon checking the man’s identity, the border guards revealed that he is a citizen of Angola by the name of Dongala Bob Joan, aged 35, the Russian Border Guard service told ARMENPRESS.

Apart from a passport, the man carried other documents stating his status as a refugee in France, and also a notification on release from a detention facility in Armenia.

The man was questioned by the border guards, and it was revealed that he has served a prison term in 2016 for illegally crossing the Turkish-Armenian border.

Upon being released, he had bought a ticket for the Yerevan-Paris flight, however failed to cross the border because he lacked necessary documents. After this, he attempted to find other ways of reaching France. According to him, he didn’t intend to illegally cross the Armenian border again.

Armenian law enforcement agencies handed the an over to the French embassy.

The border guards thanked the locals of the settlement for their vigilance.